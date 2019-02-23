South Africa: 5 More Charges Added to 'Durban Bombers' Case

Five extra charges have been added to the list of offences allegedly committed by the 12 accused "Durban bombers" as the State now claims it can positively link them to other bombings in the city.

The fresh charges all fall under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and relate to the planting of devices at Woolworths stores at Gateway and Pavilion shopping centres as well as in the Morningside area over the weekend of the Durban July last year.

The amended charge sheet remains provisional and the accused are expected to be served with an indictment to stand trial in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court. For now they are still appearing in the Verulam Magistrate's Court and the matter was adjourned until April 15.

This is because the State still intends to bring an application to get voice samples from the main accused and alleged "ringleader", local businessman Farhad Hoomer. Advocate Adele Barnard, for the State, told Magistrate Irfaan Khallil the defence had indicated it might challenge this.

In October last year, police initially arrested a total of 19 people on charges relating to the planting of a number of incendiary devices at various locations in and around Durban over the course of several months as well as the fatal knife attack in May at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam which claimed the life of Abbas Essop.

The police swooped on them in a series of raids during which a Tanzanian man was also found chained in what they described as a dungeon in a Reservoir Hills property belonging to Hoomer. It's believed the Tanzanian man was being held ransom.

Extremist literature was also found during the raids.

The accused were initially facing seven charges relating to eleven incidents. Charges against seven of the men were dropped early on in proceedings because they weren't positively identified during an ID parade.

The remaining accused are all on bail.

Source: News24