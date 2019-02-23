Ghana: Moment When Ghanaian President Awkwardly Kissed His Wife

An awkward kiss on the lips of his wife captured on camera has made Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo the butt of online jokes.

A video clip that captured the moment President Akufo-Addo planted the kiss in his wife Rebecca's lips has been widely shared online.

The first couple shared the kiss shortly after the President's State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

In the clip, President Akufo-Addo is seen initiating the kiss by pouting his lips and drawing closer to his wife, but when the First Lady reciprocates by moving her lips towards him, he quickly retracts.

If you missed the Nana Addo and Rebecca kiss, here it is... 😍😘#SONA2019 #SONAGhana pic.twitter.com/eNQL6CR4Nq

-- AL™ (@alfsarp) February 21, 2019

The result of that was an awkward kiss which has gotten Ghanaian and the rest of Africa talking.

Online, netizens couldn't have enough of that presidential kiss.

Nita Buckman commented, "He looks like he was afraid of the kiss."

Killa Waakye added, "The kiss went to international school oo😂 the kiss was very brief."

Vin Kyekyehene wrote, "Nana Addo tried dodging Rebecca's kiss."

Solomon Omani commented, "The pouting killed me 😂😂."

Yaw Buabeng added, "Ei be like @NAkufoAddo dey run from the kiss."