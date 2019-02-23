22 February 2019

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: MP Zaake Granted Bail, Re-Arrested

Kampala — Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake Butebi has been granted bail and later re-arrested.

Zaake was intercepted last night at around Clock Tower while on his way home.

The arrest conducted by plain-clothed police officers follows failure by the MP to report for a bond extension on December 5, 2018, on grounds that he was admitted at Lubaga Hospital and was scheduled to travel to India for further treatment.

On Friday, he appeared before the Arua Grade One Magistrate, Daniel Lubowa and charged with escape from lawful custody.

According to prosecution Zaake while in Arua, collapsed and was taken for Arua Referral Hospital but escaped from the sick bed undetected.

Zaake was granted a non-cash bail of 50 million shillings. His sureties were the LC3 Chairperson Arua Hill Division Nesmah Ocokoru and Councillor Bazaar Ward Isaac Akile.

However after he was granted bail, he was re-arrested outside the court premises by the police on charges of treason and whisked away to Gulu.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

