23 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Isipingo Wall Collapse Highlights Need for Strict Controls in Construction - Council

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) called for strict controls on construction sites as a police inquest continues into the deaths of three workers in a wall collapse in Isipingo.

"One fatality as a result of construction flaws is one too many," said council registrar Butcher Matutle in a statement on Friday.

"We must ensure that the appropriate measures are in place to prevent such occurrences. Clients and registered professionals appointed on construction projects must be held accountable for such accidents and the consequent fatalities."

He said the council believed in prioritising safety and was shocked to hear of the wall collapse on February 18.

He offered condolences to the families of the deceased, and said the council was assisting the labour department with its probe.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24 on Friday that she understood that a worker who survived the collapse was recovering in hospital.

"The inquest is continuing," she said, adding that the names of the deceased would only be made known on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

DA Says It Is Ready to Govern As Supporters Gather for Manifesto Launch

The DA said it is ready to govern South Africa, and its readiness will be reflected in the manifesto the party is… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.