South Africa: Isipingo Wall Collapse Highlights Need for Strict Controls in Construction - Council

The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) called for strict controls on construction sites as a police inquest continues into the deaths of three workers in a wall collapse in Isipingo.

"One fatality as a result of construction flaws is one too many," said council registrar Butcher Matutle in a statement on Friday.

"We must ensure that the appropriate measures are in place to prevent such occurrences. Clients and registered professionals appointed on construction projects must be held accountable for such accidents and the consequent fatalities."

He said the council believed in prioritising safety and was shocked to hear of the wall collapse on February 18.

He offered condolences to the families of the deceased, and said the council was assisting the labour department with its probe.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24 on Friday that she understood that a worker who survived the collapse was recovering in hospital.

"The inquest is continuing," she said, adding that the names of the deceased would only be made known on Monday.

Source: News24