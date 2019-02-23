Nigeria: "I Am Going to Be the Winner", Says Buhari As He Votes

Nigeria's incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, has said he will be the winner of the presidential elections after he cast his vote at his polling unit.

The president and his wife, Aisha Buhari, voted at the Sarkin Yara Ward A, Kofa Baru polling unit (03), Gidan Niyam in Daura local government area of Katsina State.

Buhari said he was hopeful over the outcome of the exercise.

"Very hopeful indeed!" he retorted as he was swarmed by reporters.

Buhari, when asked if he will accept defeat and congratulate the winner if he loses, bullishly responded: "I will congratulate myself, I am going to be the winner."

Buhari, who seeks reelection as president of Nigeria, arrived Daura, Katsina State yesterday from Abuja.

The president arrived for accreditation around 8:00 am wearing a blue kaftan.

He and his wife were the first and second people to vote at the polling unit.

898 voters were registered at the president's polling unit while the ward of the president has 9,242 registered voters.

After casting his vote, the President, who has former Vice president Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party as his major challenger, looked and sounded optimistic over the results of the polls.

