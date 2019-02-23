Nigeria: Laughter As Buhari Peeps At Aisha's Ballot Paper

There was a general laughter Saturday morning when President Muhammadu Buhari peeped at the ballot paper of his wife, Aisha at Sarkin Yara Ward A, Kofa Baru polling unit (003), Gidan Niyam in Daura local government area of Katsina state.

Aisha hails from Adamawa, where President Buhari's main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP hails from.

The president alongside his wife arrived the pulling unit by 8:00am and in less than 10 minutes, they both voted. They left the polling unit around 8.11am for their residence in the GRA area of the town.

Our correspondent reports that after Aisha voted and while moving towards the ballot box, the president stretched his neck to know who she voted for, thus eliciting general laughter from the onlookers.