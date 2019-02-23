Nigeria: I Look Forward to a Successful Transition - Atiku

The PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, says he looks forward to a successful transition after the election.

The Wazirin Adamawa, who voted at his home town in Adamawa, said, when asked to reveal what would be his reaction after the poll that "I look forward to a successful transition. That is what I look forward to."

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters, hoping that the electoral officers would cope with the huge number.

When asked about his assessment of the process so far, Atiku said, "So far so good, I'm impressed with the turnout of people. I hope the electoral officer will be able to cope with the turnout."

On whether he would accept the results of the election, the PDP presidential candidate, said, "I'm a democrat."