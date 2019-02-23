Nigeria: Atiku Casts His Vote, Says Will Accept Result

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has cast his vote at Ajiya Ward, Yola North, Adamawa state.

Atiku, who cast his vote, said he was impressed with the voting process.

Atiku who described himself as a democrat, said he would accept the result of the election.

According to him, "I am impressed with the turnout of voters and I hope the Resident Electoral Officer (REC) will be able to cope with the turnout."

I just cast my vote at Ajiya Ward in Yola, Adamawa State. Go out and cast your vote too if you have not done so yet. -AA #NigeriaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/TXE9oi6XU3

-- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) 23 February 2019