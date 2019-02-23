Nigerians Happy Voting for Future of Their Country, Says Arena, EU Observer

European Union observers in Nigeria's presidential and National Assembly elections have expressed satisfaction on the turnout of voters, saying that it was an indication that Nigerians were conscious of the future of their country.

The head of the mission, Maria Arena made the remarks after visiting some pulling units in Abuja.

The chief observer, however stated that voting began later that the scheduled 8am after monitoring the process at the polling units located on the premises on Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Area 10 of the Abuja metropolis.

She also stated that EU was still receiving information from its observers across the country, saying that a preliminary report would be made available on Monday.

She said: "What is important is not where I am visiting. We have 90 observers all over the country and so, we are collecting information coming in from all over the country coming from our observers. I have done just one pulling unit. But we are collating information coming all over the country.

"I must say that we are not here to give an impression. European Observation Mission, we are working on a methodology for long term observation mission. So, we are here since January and we are observing all the process. I am not here to give my own impression and personal impression. What we can say is that we are collating information coming from all over. We have seen that a lot of polling units were opened later than 8 O'clock in the morning. We can say that for the moment.

"We will have a preliminary report on the 25th of February. So we will have all the information. Now, we are collecting information and we don't want to give our impression now. What is important is that we have this election today.

It important for the Nigerian people. We have seen a lot of Nigerian people being happy to be there and to have an opportunity to vote for their country. So, this is really important and we have to give this message to the Nigerian people to go an vote for the future of their country."