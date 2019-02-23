South Africa: Hundreds in Tshwane Left in the Dark After Substation Struck By Lightning

Hundreds of Tshwane residents were left in the dark on Friday night after the Brakfontein substation went up in flames following a lightning strike.

"It was during the heavy downpour and thunderstorm which was accompanied by a tremendous flash of lightning that two transformers at the substation caught fire, impacting in the distribution of electricity to households and businesses supplied by the Brakfontein substation," City of Tshwane Director of Media Relations, Lindela Mashigo said in a statement on Saturday.

Fire and emergency services responded to the incident immediately and remained on the scene until Saturday morning.

The City of Tshwane says that its focus currently is to ensure provision and restoration of power supply to the affected residents and businesses.

"It is only after the affected customers have electricity and infrastructure repairs done that we will be able to establish and disclose the cost of damages," Mashigo said.

The areas that are affected include Thatchfield, The Reeds, Rooihuiskraal, Heuweloord, Amberfield, Wierdapark.

"The City apologises for the inconvenience that arises as a result of this outage," Mashigo concluded.

Source: News24