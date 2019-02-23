Somalia: Somali Shops Looted in South Africa, Several Suspects Arrested

Several people have been arrested after they attacked and looted Somali shops in South Africa.

The police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says the suspects were followed after they targeted and robbed shops belonging to Somali nationals.

Makhubela could not confirm reports that a Somali national was also killed during the robbery blaming Twitter users for publishing unconfirmed reports.

"Some of the things which are Tweeted are misleading. There were incidents that happened in the area but we can't give a number of people that were killed because that needs to be a fact."

Makhubela says they are still searching for some of the suspects who perpetuated these robberies and is appealing to members of the public to assist.