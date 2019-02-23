23 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Shops Looted in South Africa, Several Suspects Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

Several people have been arrested after they attacked and looted Somali shops in South Africa.

The police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says the suspects were followed after they targeted and robbed shops belonging to Somali nationals.

Makhubela could not confirm reports that a Somali national was also killed during the robbery blaming Twitter users for publishing unconfirmed reports.

"Some of the things which are Tweeted are misleading. There were incidents that happened in the area but we can't give a number of people that were killed because that needs to be a fact."

Makhubela says they are still searching for some of the suspects who perpetuated these robberies and is appealing to members of the public to assist.

Somalia

Burundi Rejects AU's Decision to Pull Troops Out of Somalia

For the 5,400 Burundian soldiers fighting in Somalia, it's time to go home, the African Union says. Burundi's President… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.