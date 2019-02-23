23 February 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA Closes Kololo Bars Over Noise Pollution

Kampala — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has closed two bars in Kololo over noise pollution.

This comes after residents of the upscale area of Kololo in Kampala Central Division filed a complaint in court against the bars and their landlords over noise pollution.

Subsequently, Atmosphere Lounge on Windsor Crescent and Big Mike's bar on John Babiha Road are among the first to be closed in what KCCA says is a crackdown on noise polluters.

"Early this morning, we closed Atmosphere Lounge and Big Mike's Bar in Kololo for noise pollution and flouting public health regulations as well as lack of operational licenses. This is part of a major crackdown on noise polluters in the city launched this week," KCCA tweeted.

The residents in the complaint had stated that the bar operators have continuously erected big size screens with music videos and floodlights reflecting in their property which emit noise beyond the maximum permissible noise levels, with permission of their landlords.

"The defendants (bars) have continuously allowed the use and consumption of tobacco and other narcotic substances which circulate in the air and interrupt the quiet enjoyment of the plaintiffs' properties as well as affecting their health and that of their family members," reads the complaint before court.

A group of five residents describing themselves as proprietors of various properties in Kololo, sued seven business entities (bars) plying their trade in their immediate neighborhood and their landlords.

They include Casablance Pub Night Club and Restaurant, H2O Bar, Restaurant and Lounge, Big Mike's, Bubbles O'Leary's, Atmosphere Bar and Lounge as well as Wave Lounge.

The landlords are Munubhai, Toshak Patel, Ms Winnie Byanyima and Eleazar Mugyenyi Kasimbazi.

