South Africa: 2 Survive After Ferrari Smashes Into Sandton Street Pole

A driver and a female passenger of a Ferrari walked away from a serious collision after crashing into a street pole in Sandton on Friday night.

Images from the scene showed a severely damaged vehicle following the accident on William Nicol Drive near the Witkoppen Road Bridge.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a Ferrari (sic) lost control in wet weather crashing into a light pole coming to rest back in the road.

"The driver escaped injury whilst the female passenger sustained moderate injuries," Netcare Media Liaison, Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Saturday.

The driver and his passenger were treated on the scene and transported by another private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment.

"All necessary authorities were on scene," Herbst concluded

