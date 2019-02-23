South Africa: DA Unveils 'Pro-All South Africans' Manifesto That Is Decidedly Anti-Expropriation

analysis

On Saturday afternoon the Democratic Alliance became the last of the big three political parties to launch its manifesto. This document is clearly well-thought through, and doesn't appear to include too many pie-in-the-sky promises.

Few of its proposals are total surprises: state-owned entities should be privatised, particularly Eskom and SAA; every South African should have the right to own land and pass it on to their children; the party would reduce the number of ministries, etc etc. But there are also some novel, untested ideas, such as a year-long opportunity for every South African over the age of 35 who does not have a secondary education. It is a long, detailed, and well-considered document. But so convoluted and turbulent are our politics, it is by no means certain that more voters will buy into it than in the past.

The DA's manifesto document, complete with several pictures (yes, Mmusi Maimane features... more than once) comes in at 83 pages. That compares with 68 pages for the ANC's manifesto document, and 170 pages for that of the EFF.

(It is tempting to suggest, at this point, that the EFF's manifesto may be the longest, but the IFP has yet to launch...