Sudan: President Al-Bashir Issued Decrees On Dissolution and Formation of Governments

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Friday evening issued Republican Decrees on dissolution of the federal Council of Ministers, assigning a number of ministers, relieving the Walis (governors) of the states, dissolution of the states' governments and assigning Walis (governors) of states, as follow"

1/ Republican Decree on dissolution of the national Council of Ministers.

2/ Republican Decree on assigning the Secretaries General and Undersecretaries of Ministries to run work of their ministries.

3/ Republican Decree assigning the following as ministers:

- Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul as the Minister of the Presidency of the Republic.

- Hamid Mohamed Al-Nur Mumtaz as the Minister of the Federal Government Bureau.

- - Ahmed Saad Omer as the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs/

- Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf as the Minister of Defence.

- Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

- Mohamed Ahmed Salim as the Minister of Justice.

4/ Republican Decree relieving the Walis (governors) of the states.

5/ Republican Decree dissolving the governments of the states.

6/ Republican Decree assigning the following as Walis (governors) of the states:-

- Lt. Gen. (police) Hashim Osman Al-Hussein as the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State.

- Lt. Gen. Al Mohamed Salim as the Wali (governor) of Gezira State.

- Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Al-Tayeb Al-Musbah as the Wali (governor) of Nahral-Neil State.

- Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Gerenat as the Wali (governor) of Kassala State,

- Maj. Gen. Al-Mardi Siddiq Al-Mardi as the Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State.

- Maj. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nur as the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State.

- Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khamis Bakhit as the Wali (governor) of the White Nile State.

- Maj. Gen. Issa Abdalla Idris as the Wali (governor) of Sennar State.

- Lt. Gen. Yahia Mohamed Khair as the Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State.

- Lt. Gen. Hashim Abdul-Muttalab Ahmed as the Wali (governor) of the Northern State.

- Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Al-Naeem Khidir Mursal as the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State

- Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ali Abu-Shanab as the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State.

-Lt. Gen. Mohamed Manti Anjar as the Wali (governor) of South Kordofan State.

- Maj. Gen. Khalid Nural-Dayem as the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State.

- Lt. Gen. (security) Dukhral-Zaman Omer Mohamed as the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State.

- Brig. (security) Mubarak Mohamed Shamat as the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State.

- Maj. Gen. Muhalab Hassan Ahmed as the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State.

- Maj. Gen. Suleiman Mukhtar Haj Al-Mekki as the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State.