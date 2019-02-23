South Africa: Good Names North West Premier Candidate

Newly-formed Good party has nominated Vivien Law, as the party's premier candidate for the North West province in the upcoming general elections.

Law was nominated at the launch of the Good North West Campaign in Rustenburg on Saturday.

The party was launched by former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille in December 2018.

Speaking at the launch, Law said the campaign was built on the belief in the power of "Good People, Good Deeds and Good Governance".

"To be good is to think good, speak good and act from a place of goodness. For the North West province, the Good movement is more than just another political party, it is a serious call to action," she said.

Law said the party was born to identify and acknowledge people's difficulties and challenges and also to "find solutions and fix it".

"No doubt, the North West and our country is in crisis. We have been in crisis for a very long time," said referring to the province being placed under administration last year.

"We experience this crisis in our own homes day after day. Let us be under no illusion. There is more work to do than we can imagine."

Law is a philanthropist and farmer in North West. She also runs Parliament of the People, a non-profit company that establishes residents' forums and committees in rural and urban communities where there are critical service delivery challenges.

Two weeks ago, De Lille was named the party's Western Cape premier candidate.

