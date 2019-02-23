South Africa: 1 Killed, 13 Injured in Separate KZN Accidents

A taxi roll-over on a dirt road in the Ncwadi area, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning has left one man dead and eleven others injured.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident in Howick also in KZN, two men were injured following a collision between a bakkie and truck on the R617.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene in Ncwadi to find a stationary taxi on the left-hand side of the road.

"One man was found lying near the vehicle while several other people were found walking around on the scene," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Saturday.

Upon arrival paramedics found that the taxi driver, a man in his 30s showed no sign of life and was declared dead on the scene.

The eleven other passengers that survived were treated at the scene for minor to moderate injuries.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to provincial hospitals for further care," Meiring added.

In the second incident in Howick, ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 06:25 to find a small bakkie far off the side of the road.

"Two men, believed to be in their 30s, were found seated on the roadside," Meiring said.

Upon completing assessment of the two men, paramedics found that they sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"The men were treated for their injuries, and the one man provided with pain-relief medication, before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment," Meiring added.

Circumstances surrounding both incidents were being investigated.

Source: News24