Nigeria: Jussie Smollett 'Did Not Pay' Nigerian Brothers for Attack

Photo: The Guardian

Jussie Smollett didn't pay $3,500 for fake attack.

According to a report, Jussie Smollett did not pay the Nigerian brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo $3,500 to fake an attack.

The Police has said that the duo of Ola and Abel were paid by the now embattled actor to fake the attack but celebrity site, TMZ, reports that they were paid for a different thing entirely.

The report says the brothers made a deal with Jussie to train him for five weeks so he could get in shape for an upcoming music video. Both Abel and Ola agreed to train Jussie, and also give him a 5-week nutrition plan - but no specific amount was discussed as payment.

The report adds that a few days before the widely reported planned attack, Jussie wrote the brothers a check for $3,500. The memo line read, "5 weeks training nutrition plan." And so, Ola and Abel were paid for the 5-week program and not for the attack.

Also, the brothers felt the amount was "a little high" but no one ever specifically said anything about any of the money being part of a scheme.