South Africa: Pirates Massacre Amazulu 4-1

Johannesburg — ORLANDO Pirates are back on second position of the ABSA premiership league following 4-1 victory over visiting AmaZulu FC in a thrilling encounter played at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

The victory saw Buccaneers overtake Mamelodi Sundowns on second spot - who earlier drew 1-1 with log leaders Bidvest Wits in Braamfontein.

Both sides - Pirates and Sundowns have amassed 36 points.

Goals from Kudakwashe Mahachi, Luvuyo Memela, Justine Shonga and Ben Motshwari were enough to redeem Pirates' hopes of league title following midweek's 2-1 defeat in the hands of SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Earlier, Usuthu had taken the lead through Jabulani-Ncobeni, who beat hands down Wayne Sandilands in goals for Orlando Pirates with a grounder.

But the goal was short-lived as Pirates responded with four goals that saw them move 2nd of the log table in style.

Pirates displayed flawless football as they attacked their opponents left, right and centre to ensure they capitalised on home advantage.

Last Saturday's mixed results threw the league race open with any of the top eight clubs standing chance to land the title.

These are Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates , Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Town City FC, SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Polokwane City.

Elsewhere across the country, SuperSport United suffered 2-1 defeat in the hands of Baroka FC, Bidvest Wits drew 1- 1 with Mamelodi Sundowns whilst Cape Town City FC beat Maritzburg United 3-2 at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

Full results below

SuperSport United 1-2 Baroka FC (Lucas Moripe Stadium)

Orlando Pirates 4-1 AmaZulu FC (Orlando Stadium)

Bidvest Wits 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns (Bidvest Stadium)

Cape Town City FC 3-2 Maritzburg United, (Athlone Stadium)