Zimbabwe Born Jazz Legend Dorothy Masuka Dies Aged 83

World-renowned jazz singer Dorothy Masuka has died.
The music industry veteran was 83 years old.
Masuka was born in Zimbabwe.
Her music was popular throughout the 1950s.
World-renowned jazz singer Dorothy Masuka has died.
The music industry veteran was 83 years old.
Masuka was born in Zimbabwe.
Her music was popular throughout the 1950s.
Former president Robert Mugabe yesterday warned his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, that power does not last forever as… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.