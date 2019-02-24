Nigeria: INEC Postpones Elections in Lagos, Rivers and Anambra States

Photo: Deutsche Welle

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari casts his ballot. He is seeking a second term in office

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the postponement of elections in some parts of Lagos, Anambra and Rivers States, where polls could not hold due to the burning of election materials and other acts of violence.

The commission, therefore, mandated Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the affected states to immediately submit comprehensive reports to enable it take further decisions, including new dates for election in those areas.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Publicity Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this, while updating journalists on the Presidential and National Assembly elections held yesterday in the country.He said: "The Commission has also received reports of violence and ballot box snatching in some areas, leading to the disruption of the process. We have asked the Resident Electoral Commissioners and officials of the commission on ground to submit their firsthand reports in relation to some of these incidents.

"We are still receiving reports relating to incidents in some states of the federation, but we have received reports relating to the incidence in Akoko Tulo and Boni Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

"So long as the commission could not deploy in these areas, the implication is that polls did not open in those areas and the commission will hold consultations with the relevant authorities and with the Resident Electoral Commissioners in relation to these areas and will announce the date when polls will take place in these areas.

"In relation to the issue of burning of electoral materials and disruption of the electoral process, we have reports of some of these incidents from Anambra and we have reports of burning of electoral materials in Lagos." Okoye also announced that in line with the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 general elections released by INEC, elections have been shifted to today in polling units, where polls could not open up to 2:00pm yesterday.He expressed satisfaction with the process and procedure of the conduct of the elections, despite challenges relating to the late commencement of polls in some polling units.