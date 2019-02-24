Somalia: Veteran Somalia MP Boqore Assassinated in Mogadishu

Veteran Somalia lawmaker Osman Elmi Boqore was killed in Mogadishu Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Boqorre was assassinated following an attack in Karan district, northern Mogadishu.

Police have captured the car used in the attack, no one has been arrested and so far no one or group has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Until his death, Mr. Boqore represented Waqooyi Galed constituency and was a member of the house committee for defense.

The legislators' killing comes in the same week Somalia's deputy attorney general Mohamed Abdirahman Mursal was assassinated. The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the assassination of on Wednesday in Mogadishu.

The late legislator had also acted as Speaker of the Federal Parliament at some point.