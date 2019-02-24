Uganda: Kololo Bar Protests Closure By KCCA, Vows Legal Action

Owners of Atmosphere Lounge in Kololo, Kampala, one of the bars that has been closed by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has vowed legal action.

Earlier today, KCCA closed Atmosphere Lounge on Windsor Crescent and Big Mike's bar on John Babiha Road in what was described by KCCA as a crackdown on noise polluters.

Citing unfairness, the management of Atmosphere Lounge has vowed legal action.

According to a communication made by KCCA on twitter, the bars were closed over pollution and flouting public health regulations as well as lack of operational licenses.

"On the contrary, KCCA closed Atmosphere Lounge at 3:00pm on Friday without explaining to the staff or management the basis for their actions. Instead, KCCA chose to communicate its illegal decision to the public using social," the statement from Atmosphere Lounge reads in part.

The statement further notes that a noise assessment report has exonerated their bar and lounge but the "hounding has not stopped to the extent of using the decibel meter inside our DJ booth as opposed to the designated legal distance."

"A noise assessment report conducted by the reputable Pinnacle Enviro' Consult in March 2018 concluded that Atmosphere is complying with KCCA regulations on noise pollution," the statement adds.

"We observed that Atmosphere Lounge which was nearest to plot 36... the music from it on the next two days that we measured sound levels was too low," the only official report commissioned by Kololo residents reads in part.

The bar management also claims to have installed sound proof equipment to absorb sound from the speakers.

"We also have on numerous occasions invited KCCA to inspect our sound proof systems with no success and instead we get threats of closure," the statement continues.

According to the bar management, "this is a case of harassment considering other bars operating from the same area of Kololo remain open".