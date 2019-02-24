Zimbabwe: Meet Marondera's 'Sex Machine'

Seated close to the entrance of a garage, a young motor mechanic, clad in a greasy work suit, puffed up smoke into the air as he concluded his lunch-hour break.

To passers-by and those unknown to him, he is just a mechanics who works at one of Marondera's garages located in the industrial site.

But one cannot believe that he is the man behind such a name.

His first name is "Sex" and to make matters worse, his last name is "Machine".

According to Machine, he was christened such by his father Paul Machine Mvere.

"That is my name. I cannot deny it. I went to Tapfuma Primary School and Rukweza High and that is the name I used," he said.

"I know the troubles and implications that come along with it.

"Sometimes I call myself Mike, a name that also belongs to my uncle.

"My father is the best person to explain why he gave me such a name."

In disbelief, this reporter used the Ecocash platform to further confirm his claims.

Alas the name Sex Machine appeared, but it was truncated. On the Ecocash platform, the man's name appears as S*x Machine.

"I had to devise means to alter my name so that my clients find it easy and respectable," he said.

"It was a difficult moment for me to convince the lady who registered me on Ecocash to understand where I was coming from," he said.

"She couldn't believe it when she read the name on my ID. I am happy that she assisted me. I had to remove the 'e' from my first name to lessen the burden on clients."

At his workplace, the 31-year-old is either called Machine or Mike, while those who are mischievous just shout out, Sex.

Is his name, therefore, prophetic to his conduct and behaviour?

"Not now, I am now a mature person. I am no longer a sex machine. But during my early youth days, everything was possible," he said.

Machine is a married man and a father of one.

He said his father calls him both as Mike and Sex, depending on location and surroundings.

"I am happily married. At first my wife could not believe my name, but she adapted to it. She is Mrs Machine. My father calls me Mike or Sex depending on where we are and who is around," he said.

Frantic efforts to talk to his father on Friday were fruitless as he was reluctant to entertain the media.