Zimbabwe: Rookie Gweru Gospel Musician Ropes in Veteran Manyeruke

Gweru upcoming gospel musician Joseph Pride Muzokura has joined forces with veteran gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke on a new single that is expected to be released later this year.

Muzokura confirmed the development to Standard Style, but he said he would not disclose more details since the project was in the early stages.

"We are going to collaborate with Baba Manyeruke this year. However, the project is still in its infancy, therefore we will not say much," Muzokura said.

The youthful musician said he was privileged to work with a great man like Manyeruke.

"I am very honoured to work with a veteran musician who has made a mark in the gospel music arena. I am going to learn a lot from him, especially his originality and humbleness," he said.

Muzokura grew up in a Christian family and he began to be drawn in to gospel music while at school where he was involved in the school choir.

He has one album and several singles under his sleeves. He has also released a DVD album titled Emmanuel, which has already won the hearts of many gospel music followers.

The rising singer said he was greatly inspired by Baba and Amai Charamba and Olinda Marowa, among others.

"The music industry is not very easy, but there is need to remain focused until God allows us to achieve our goals," Muzokura said.