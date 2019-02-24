Uganda: Details of Buganda Cabinet Reshuffle

Kampala — The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has reduced on the number of his ministers from 25 to 14.

According to Buganda Kingdom's spokesperson Noah Kiyimba, Patrick Mugumbule is the new Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko replacing Nelson Kawalya who is bedridden. Mugumbule commonly referred to as Kaggo has been serving as the County (Ssaza) Chief of Kyaddondo. Nelson Lwasa remains Deputy Speaker of the Lukiiko.

Kabaka Mutebi dropped, Ambassador Emmanuel Sendawula as the First Deputy Katikkiro, replacing him with Hajji Dr Twaha Kawaase Kigongo who has been serving as Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education.

Kawaase will now also double as Minister in charge of Administration and Information Communication and Technology (ICT)/Innovation.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa who has been serving as the Kingdom's Finance Minister will also serve as the new the Second Deputy Katikkiro.

City lawyer Apollo Nelson Makubuya, was dropped as third deputy Katikkiro and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Makubuya has been appointed as the Chief Palace Advisor a position that has been held by Ambassador William S.K.Matovu who also doubled as Minister for Royal Treasury.

A position of Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Katikkiro was created and will be served by Josephine Nantege Ssemanda.

Fred Mpanga who has been the Kingdom's Attorney General and Minister of Local Government is now replaced by lawyer Christopher Bwanika a new face in the Kingdom's cabinet. Mpanga was appointed Minister in- charge of Special Assignments.

Kabaka also dropped Christine Mugerwa Kasule who has been serving as Minister for Cabinet and Buganda Lukiiko replacing her with Noah Kiyimba who has been currently Minister for Information, protocol and Kingdom Spokesperson.

The move by the Kabaka now merges the two ministries.

The cabinet reshuffle also elevates Prosperous Nankindu who has been serving as Minister of State for Education appointed as Minister for Development including Health, Education, Women, Gender, and Office of the Nnabagereka. With her appointment, Dr Ben Kiwanuka Mukwaya is dropped as Minister of Health.

Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja who has been Minister for Royal Visits, Gender and Bulungi bwa Nsi has now been appointed as Minister for Land, Agriculture and Cooperatives. She will also be responsible for Bulungi bwa Nsi, Animal husbandry, Trade and Environment.

Nkalubo's new appointment merges two ministries with Kabaka Mutebi dropping two ministers who include Martin Kasekende who has been the Minister for Land, Agriculture, Forestry and Environment and Mohamood Thobani who has been Minister for Trade, Marketing and Cooperatives.

Buganda Land Board's (BLB) Executive Director, David Kyewalabye Male is appointed as Minister for Tourism, Royal Tombs and Heritage replacing Denis Walusimbi Ssengendo who now becomes a Cultural advisor in the Palace.

Kyewalabye Male will also be responsible for the Luganda language, Palaces and Security.

Henry Kiberu Ssekabembe and Joseph Kawuki are maintained as Minister for Youth, Sports and Recreation and Minister of State for Local Government respectively.

However, Kawuki has been added more responsibility and will be in-charge of Royal Visits, and Kabaka's subjects outside Buganda.

His additional responsibility sees Charles Bwenvu who has been Minister of State for Buganda Affairs Abroad out of cabinet.

A new position for Minister of State for Agriculture, Trade and Cooperatives has been created and Kabaka appointed Amis Kakomo as the Minister in charge.

Three State Ministerial positions have been eliminated in the reshuffle. They include the Minister of State for Culture position, State for Research and Minister of State for Tourism.

Their elimination has seen State Ministers Yusuf Wamala Ggaganga, Sylvia Mazzi and Ritah Namyalo Kisitu lose their positions in the Buganda Cabinet.

Meanwhile, in his new cabinet, Kabaka Mutebi appoints an advisory committee (senior advisors) chaired by Ambassador Emmanuel Ssendaula with three other members including William Matovu, Muhamood Thobani and William Naggaga.