South Africa: 'Unruly' Passenger Removed From Taxi, Gets Hit By Car

An unruly passenger was thrown out of a minibus taxi for allegedly being drunk and causing fights with passengers on Saturday night, paramedics have said.

The man was then hit by a car afterwards and sustained minor injuries, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics were called to the scene at about 20:10 on Saturday night, following reports of a pedestrian and a vehicle collision on the corners of Main and Lonehill Boulevard in Johannesburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult sustained minor injuries after he was thrown out a minibus taxi for allegedly being intoxicated and causing fights with the passengers."

The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a stable condition," said Herbst.

The man refused transport to a hospital, he said.

Gauteng police were not immediately available to comment on the incident.

Car rolls in Krugersdorp

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, a driver was flung from his vehicle after it rolled several times in Krugersdorp. The man is in a critical condition.

Herbst said that shortly before 05:00 on Sunday morning, paramedics were informed about a collision on Robert Broom Drive.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle, who is the sole occupant of the car, lost control, resulting in the vehicle rolling several times. The patient, a male aged approximately 25 years old, was ejected from the vehicle in the process," he said.

Herbst added that the man sustained a "traumatic brain injury" and was taken to hospital.

Source: News24