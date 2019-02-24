Senegal's Sall Casts Vote in Presidential Election

Incumbent Senegal President Macky Sall cast his vote in the country's presidential election on Sunday (February 24) where he said he hoped to win a second term to represent the entire country.

Cheered by his supporters outside the polling station in his home city of Fatick, he praised voters for coming out in large numbers to vote in a peaceful first round.

Sall is expected to win after strong economic growth in his first term, although rights groups criticise him for squeezing out rivals.

Senegal's small fish-exporting economy expanded more than 6 percent last year, one of the highest rates in Africa, driven by an ambitious reform and development plan that included the construction of a new railway.

About 6.5 million people are registered to vote at polling stations that opened at 8 a.m. (0800 GMT) and close at 6 p.m. Official results are due out on Friday (March 1) with a run-off for the top two on March 24 if no one secures a majority.