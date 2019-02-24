24 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Unknown Fighter Jets Carry Out Airstrike On Al-Shabaab Strongholds

Unspecified warplanes have launched an overnight airstrike targeting Al-Shabaab militants in southern Somalia, the latest in a series of aerial bombings in the country, some claimed by the US military.

Sources said the fighter jets bombed Awdheegle and Janaale towns in Lower Shabelle region, close to the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

There was no immediate confirming of the casualties of the attack.

At least seven missiles fired by the warplanes were reported to have stricken residential areas in Awdheegle, but, details of the losses remained sketchy.

A heavy gunfight erupted between militants and foreign forces in the town of Janaale following the undercover raid which comes amid joint military operation by Somali and AU troops in the region.

U.S. military ramped out airstrikes in Somalia, targeting Al-Shabaab and Islamic State militants since Trump came into office in early 2017.

