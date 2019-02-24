Somalia: Police Detain Two Suspects Over MP's Assassination

Somali police have said the law enforcement agencies successfully detained two men in connection with the killing of a federal lawmaker in Mogadishu on Saturday evening.

Gen. Abdullahi Hassan Barisse, a police commissioner said the police captured the car suspected to have been used for the attack.

Gen. Barisse noted that the forces conducted thorough operations to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.

"The police arrested two suspects and a car which is thought to have been used to carry out the attack," he said.

The commissioner called on the public to work with the security forces to enhance the security of the city.

Two young men armed with pistols have assassinated a veteran MP, Osman Elmi Boqorre.

The killing of MP Boqorre was claimed by al-Shabaab saying their fighters had executed the assassination of the veteran lawmaker.

"Members of our Mujahidiin shot and killed the longest-serving member of the parliament of the apostate government," the statement reads in part.

Late Boqorre was a former deputy speaker of parliament and oldest member of the current house of the people.

He was a major in the Somali army who fought in Somalia-Ethiopia war of the 1970s.