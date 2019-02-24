Kenya: Naivasha Road Accident Kills Five Returning From Funeral

Five members of the same church died in an accident on Naivasha-Nakuru highway as they returned to Nairobi from a funeral in Kisumu in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus at Marula, leaving four dead at the scene.

Naivasha divisional police commander Samuel Waweru said the fifth person succumbed to injuries at Naivasha Sub-county Hospital.

"Initial investigations indicate their driver had been attempting to overtake a fleet of vehicles when he collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction," said Mr Waweru.

Several passengers in the bus christened Climax Coaches, the OCPD added, sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

BIZARRE

In a bizarre turn of events, the bus was involved in another accident while being towed to Naivasha Police station.

This accident left two children with serious injuries.

Mr Waweru explained that the brakes of the tow vehicle failed and that its driver lost control and rammed into a kiosk before injuring the two children.

"He hit another vehicle. He escaped with minor injuries," said the police boss.

A medic at the hospital said the siblings aged 11 and 13-years suffered fractures in both legs during the incident at about 10.30am.