Uganda: Police Raid Home of Suspected German Paedophile

Police detectives from Kibuli Crime Investigations Unit on Saturday raided the home of Bernhard Glaser, a German operating a humanitarian home "Ssese Humanitarian Services" at Mwena landing site in Kalangala town council for allegedly sexually assaulting minors.

The operation headed by Rosemary Nalubega did not find Mr Glaser at his area of residence. Sources at Kalangala Police Station say, Mr Glaser might have been tipped off by a police officer privy to the investigations and escaped for safety.

Police say they were tipped off by a concerned citizen of how Mr Glaser was using the young children for sex tourism while teaching them reflexology.

His wife Ingrid Hehns and 15 children under his care were taken to the Special Investigations Unit, Kireka for interrogation.

In 2013 Mr Glaser was arrested over similar charges and was later acquitted by High Court due to lack of evidence.

The Kalangala District Probation Officer Mr Willy Nkumbi said the organisation has been operating illegally without a registration certificate.