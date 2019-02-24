Uganda: Outrage Over Photo of Gen Kyaligonza, Guards Manhandling Female Traffic Officer

Social media went buzzing on Sunday as Ugandan internet users expressed concern over a photo showing retired Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza and his guards manhandling a female traffic police officer.

It is reported that a scuffle ensued after the female traffic officer allegedly tried to stop the vehicle in which Kyaligonza was travelling for allegedly breaking traffic rules.

The high profiled officer had allegedly made a U-turn in the middle of the road. The army said they were investigating the matter.

UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire apologised via Twitter before saying investigations are underway to establish the facts of the matter.

"We have been informed of the incident involving a Police traffic sergeant and UPDF military police soldiers. It is regrettable and apologies to our Police sister. UPDF and UPF are establishing the facts findings will guide actions to be take," Brig Richard Karemire tweeted.

However, most social media users including police officers have condemned the incident calling upon concerned authorities to bring the errant retired soldier and his guards to book.

Police Chief Political Commissar Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye tweeted saying: "I remember one day he was demoted for slapping the OC Station Jinja Rd ASP Tumusiime in 1989."

Gen Kyaligonza is the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice-chairperson for western region as well as a member of UPDF high command.