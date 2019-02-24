24 February 2019

Rwanda: Kagame Speaks Out On Rwanda-Uganda Relations

"All I can say is that it's a matter that can be resolved. That must be resolved. Because the alternative is not something that we should even be thinking about, or entertaining... " Kagame said.

The new EAC chairman also said Rwanda's relations with Burundi and Uganda will not be affected by Rwanda's chair of the regional body. Kagame who recently handed as AU chairman to Egypt's El Sisi said Rwanda and Uganda relations had worsened because the latter chose to believe information from Rwandan dissidents based in South Africa.

The 61 year leader also cited the Africa Free Continental Trade Area agreement as one of his proudest achievements saying he was lucky to build on the efforts of other leaders.

