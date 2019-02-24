South Africa: De Lille's Good Announces Nhlanhla Mtshali As Gauteng Premier Candidate

Leader of newly-formed political party, Good, Patricia de Lille has announced Nhlanhla Mtshali as the party's Gauteng premier candidate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

De Lille was addressing party members during the provincial campaign launch at Thaba Jabula secondary school in Soweto on Sunday.

She said Mtshali was the youngest premier candidate and will amplify the youth voice.

De Lille promised that Good wants to fix South Africa, province by province, City by City.

"Thank you Gauteng for you hospitality and love. Northern Cape, we are coming for you," she said.

"One in five in Gauteng households live in informal homes. Government and state-owned enterprises inherited thousands of properties from apartheid government. A Good government will use our public land for public Good, by providing titles to residents in informal settlements on public land," said de Lille.

On Saturday, the party also nominated Vivien Law, as the party's premier candidate for the North West province.

Law said the campaign was built on the belief in the power of "Good People, Good Deeds and Good Governance".

"To be good is to think good, speak good and act from a place of goodness. For the North West province, the Good movement is more than just another political party, it is a serious call to action," she said.

Law said the party was born to identify and acknowledge people's difficulties and challenges and also to "find solutions and fix it".

"No doubt, the North West and our country is in crisis. We have been in crisis for a very long time," said referring to the province being placed under administration last year.

"We experience this crisis in our own homes day after day. Let us be under no illusion. There is more work to do than we can imagine."

Source: News24