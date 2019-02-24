Uganda: Missing Children Found Dead in a Pond

Iganga — Bodies of two children who went missing on Saturday, in Iganga District, have been found in a pond.

The children are Muwanguzi Kaswabuli, 4, and Steven Kusasira, 2, sons of Mr Robert Waiswa, a resident of Namusisi Village, Nabitende Sub-county.

Police, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies from the pool.

"They were on Saturday morning reported to have gone missing as they reportedly followed their mother who was heading to the garden after a heavy downpour," Mr Idhi Mudoola, the village Local Council 1 chairman.

Residents suspect that as the children followed their mother, they fell in the pond where they drowned.

Mr Suleiman Muwolo, the Nabitende Sub-county chairman, blamed the incident on the owner of the pond for failing to cover it.

Mr William Wanyama, the assistant head of Criminal Investigations at Iganga Police Station said they intend to examine the bodies to ascertain the cause of the death.

"We are taking their bodies to Iganga Hospital for an autopsy," Mr Wanyama said.