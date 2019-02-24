24 February 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Missing Children Found Dead in a Pond

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yazid Yolisigira

Iganga — Bodies of two children who went missing on Saturday, in Iganga District, have been found in a pond.

The children are Muwanguzi Kaswabuli, 4, and Steven Kusasira, 2, sons of Mr Robert Waiswa, a resident of Namusisi Village, Nabitende Sub-county.

Police, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies from the pool.

"They were on Saturday morning reported to have gone missing as they reportedly followed their mother who was heading to the garden after a heavy downpour," Mr Idhi Mudoola, the village Local Council 1 chairman.

Residents suspect that as the children followed their mother, they fell in the pond where they drowned.

Mr Suleiman Muwolo, the Nabitende Sub-county chairman, blamed the incident on the owner of the pond for failing to cover it.

Mr William Wanyama, the assistant head of Criminal Investigations at Iganga Police Station said they intend to examine the bodies to ascertain the cause of the death.

"We are taking their bodies to Iganga Hospital for an autopsy," Mr Wanyama said.

Uganda

Opposition Talks On Next Election Begin

How will Ugandans choose the president in the next elections? Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.