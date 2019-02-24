Tanzania: Kawe Legislator Mdee Finally Granted Bail in 'Seditious' Claims

Dar es Salaam — Police in Dar es Salaam have finally granted bail to Kawe Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the opposition Chadema, Ms Halima Mdee, after questioning her for over 24 hours.

The outspoken MP is accused of issuing seditious statement during her rally at Mikocheni Ward on Friday last week.

Ms Mdee, who is also the chairperson of Chadema women's wing (Bawacha), responded to a call by the regional police officer on Saturday before being detained.

The guarantors in her bail were her lawyer, Hekima Mwasipu and a Special Seats MP on the opposition party's ticket, Anatropia Theonest.

After being set free, Ms Mdee was told to report at the Regional Crimes Officer for Kinondoni on Tuesday, February 26.