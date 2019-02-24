South Africa: Mom Arrested for 'Assaulting' Son's Teacher With Umbrella to 'Teach a Lesson'

A North West mother is expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly assaulting her son's teacher with an umbrella.

The incident allegedly took place at a primary school in Tlhatlaganyane near Sun City on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the mother, 40, assaulted the teacher, 52, with an umbrella at the school after she accused the teacher of ill-treating her son.

"It is alleged that the educator was in the company of her two colleagues when they were about to enter the school premises around 07:00, when she saw the suspect at the gate. According to information received, the suspect accused the teacher of ill-treating her child.

"She allegedly told the educator that she will teach her a lesson. The teacher allegedly responded and explained to the mother that she does not ill-treat pupils, when the suspect attacked her with an umbrella. The victim was repeatedly assaulted on the head and hands and sustained injuries including open wounds," said Tselanyane.

The suspect then fled the scene and the victim was later taken to a local clinic for medical treatment.

"Police were called to the school and while they were still obtaining the victim's statement, members of the community brought the suspect to the school. The suspect was then arrested after being handed over to the police."

Meanwhile, detectives in North West province arrested 213 suspects during provincial suspect raiding operations held between Wednesday and Thursday.

The suspects were arrested for various offences at seven policing clusters within the province.

Thirty-nine of the suspects were arrested for crimes against women and children.

Source: News24