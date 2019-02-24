Kenya: Gor Mahia Overpower Algerian Side in Dramatic Confederations Cup Match

There was late drama on Sunday evening at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani as Gor Mahia outclassed Algerian side Hussein Dey in a pulsating Group D match of the Caf Confederations Cup.

Gor Mahia left it very late to pick all three points in a match they dominated from kick off, with both goals coming in the last eight minutes.

Francis Kahata struck first in the 82nd minute from a rebound, before Rwandan import Jacques Tuyisenge delivered the sucker punch right from the restart with a thumping shot that ended the match as a contest.

In between the two goals a red card was dished out to Chems Harrag for his petulant protests to the match referee.

BIG SCUFFLE

Then there was more drama on the touchline immediately after the second goal as the visiting team's players and officials invaded Gor Mahia's technical bench.

The scuffle caused a five-minute stoppage but when play resumed Gor Mahia saw off the remainder of the match without further incident.

The win, a second one for K'Ogalo in the campaign, hoists the Kenyan champions to top of Group D with six points from three outings.

The Algerian, who will host Gor Mahia in the next fixture, provisionally drop to second spot with 4 points from three matches.

The situation could however change late on Sunday night when Egyptian giants Zamalek, who have one point, hosts Petro Atletico of Angola who are on three points.