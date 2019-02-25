Nigeria: Saraki Loses Senate Seat

Senate President Bukola Saraki has lost Kwara Central Senatorial Seat to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe.

In the latest result announced by the INEC collation officer on Sunday night, Saraki polled 30,075 votes against Oloriegbe's 51,531 votes in Ilorin West local government area, the last of the four local government results announced.

The APC candidate defeated the Senate President in all the four local governments in Kwara Central senatorial district.

In Ilorin South Local Government, Oloriegbe polled 26,331 votes while Saraki polled 13,031votes.

In Asa local government area, APC scored 15,932 votes while PDP got 11,252.

The election result for Ilorin East local government council declared by the INEC collation officer, Professor Mufutau Ijaya, showed that APC polled 30,014 votes while PDP got 14,654 votes.