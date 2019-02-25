Nigeria: Atiku Condemns Killings, Says Victims Won't Be Forgotten

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the brutal violence that claimed the lives of innocent Nigerians during last Saturday's presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

He restated that no one deserves to die over a process to elect their leaders.

Reacting to the reports of spate of violence in some parts of the country, the PDP presidential candidate reiterates his previous position that no politician's ambition is worth the blood of any innocent Nigerian.

According to a statement signed by Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku said "no politician should celebrate his political gains if they are written in the blood of innocent Nigerians, and that no Nigerian, including innocent youth corps members, deserve to die for the sake of any man's political ambition."

He noted that those innocent Nigerians that died won't be forgotten for their sacrifices, adding that "political violence which is being aided and abetted by desperate politicians, is giving our democracy a bad name."

The PDP presidential candidate said "those politicians who climb the ladder of human lives to attain power have brought our democracy into disrepute, and that it was high time the Nigerian youth opened their eyes to resist being used to kill and maim."

He explained that any politician who is sincerely interested in the progress of the youth shouldn't be using them as cannon fodder for his/her ambition. He stressed that the youth deserve jobs and not death.

Atiku added that the real enemies worth fighting are poverty, unemployment, hunger, nepotism, division, despair and uncertain future.

He extended his condolences to the families and friends of those innocent Nigerians that tragically lost their lives.