Kenya: Gor Mahia Down Hussein Dey At Kasarani

Time wasting, injuries, forced substitutions and a red card was the story of the day as Gor Mahia overcame a 10-man NA Hussein Dey 2-0 at the Kasarani stadium in their third match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge scored a goal each to gift the hosts full pints in the ill-tempered clash.

The Algerians were forced by injury to make two substitutions as captain Ahmed Gasmi and midfielder Hocine Orfi were stretchered off the pitch and replaced immediately.

Gasmi's injury was however more serious, and he was rushed to Aga Khan hospital with a suspected head fracture.