Liberia: Miss Earth Liberia's Beauty Pageant Gears Up

Monrovia — As the race for the prestigious Miss Earth Liberia 2019 heats up, contestants have already began show casing their talents to the organizer depicting why one of them should be chosen to represent Liberia at the Miss Earth Pageant in Manila, the Philippines.

In preparation for the competition this year, LA Queen Entertainment and the Office of Miss Liberia over the weekend officially announced the 'goddesses' to the public at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism.

The nine 'gorgeous ladies,' who are expected to vie for the prestigious crown include, Ms. Dearest Dolo (alias Ms. Rainbow); Ms. Georgia L. Bemah (alias Ms. Star); Ms. Tribeau D. Brown (alias Ms. Tears); Ms. Antoinette N. Benson (alias Ms. Plant); Ms. Farsina P. Farmah (alias Ms. Moon); Ms. Jacklyn Seibeh (alias Ms. Snow); Ms. Folecia H. Dagher (alias Ms. Fire); Ms. Pricilla W. Godwin (alias Ms. Water); and Ms. Cleopatra S. Speare (alias Ms. Flower).

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica during the conference, the National Director of Ms. Earth Liberia, Ms. Wokie Dolo, describes the event as an opportunity for Liberia's girls to show what they are made of on the international level. According to Ms. Dolo, who also presently wears the Miss Liberia Crown, the Miss World is one of those international platforms for Liberians to show-case their rich culture to the outside world.

This year's Miss Earth Liberia pageantry will be officially launched on March 1, 2019 while the main event is expected to be held on March 30, 2019 at the Monrovia city Hall. This year's competition will center around climate change and the tourism sector of the country.

Whoever emerges as winner will not only represent Liberia in the Philippines but will also use her voice to advocate for environmental issues, humanitarian issues and social issues that affect Liberia and the world over.

This year's pageant is organized and sponsored by the office of Miss Liberia in partnership with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) Youth Affairs Unit, The Ministry of Youth & Sports, Ministry of Gender and Social Protection and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Speaking in separate remarks, the contestants voiced their delights to be participating in the Miss Earth Liberia Pageantry. They vow to serve in their various communities as ambassadors or agents of change in propagating the importance of safe environment and the effect of climate change.

The Miss Earth Pageant is an event that brings together more than 120 beauty queens from all over the world every year to discuss about safe environment, pollution, and land management among others thing that shape the destiny of the planet.

Five international queens, including Miss Tanzania, Miss Cameroon, Miss Botswana, Miss Cote d'Ivoire and Miss Nigeria are expected to grace the occasion.