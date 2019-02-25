Tanzania: Ministry Prepares Guidelines for Studies On Forests

Morogoro — The government through the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has started preparing national guidelines for conducting researches on forests and bees.

This, according to he director of Forestry and Beekeeping Division at the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ezekiel Mwakalugwa, will help ensure that every researcher adheres to proper procedures of carrying out studies.

Dr Mwakalupwa made the remark during a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the research guidelines on Thursday in Morogoro Region.

The director said after the ministry realised that there were studies by institutions, universities and different stakeholders that did not follow procedures, it saw it necessary there should be a special procedure of guiding those studies to enable the government to obtain statistics, know how much money was obtained from researches and where such studies were conducted.

"The aim is to get correct reports that will help the government make decisions on policies, laws and regulations. We are supposed carry out studies that will help the government make important decisions," said Dr Mwakalugwa.

He further said the Tanzania Forestry Research Institute (Tafori) was the one given the responsibility of coordinating all research activities .

es and that currently it was administering preparation of the guidelines by a task force selected by the responsible minister.

Speaking during same occasion, the Tafori director general, Dr Revocatus Mushumbushi, said since there was no guidelines for a long time, studies were being conducted without following any procedure.

He said anybody could conduct research anywhere without giving reports, something that led to lack of statistics.