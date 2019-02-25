Tanzania: Court Assessors Find 1st Accused Guilty of Pupil's Murder Offence

THE three Court Assessors for the murder case PI No 56/2018 facing two Kibeta Primary School teachers in Bukoba Municipal Council unanimously told Judge Lameck Mlacha that the first accused, Respicius Patrick Mutazangira, is guilty of murder.

The two accused were identified as Respicius Patrick Mutazangira (51) and Helieth Gerald (47).

The first Court Assessor, Mr Felician Kanyoro, relied on the evidence of Sundi Elisha, the Assistant Head Teacher who testified as PW 8 and told the High Court that Mutazangira used a piece of firewood to punish the late Sperius Eladius (14), who was in standard five.

Elisha told the court that on August 27 last year, she was the Acting Head Teacher and found Mutazangira punishing the pupil using a piece of firewood in the staff room. She testified that she grabbed the firewood and threw it away.

Mr Kanyoro also gave his opinion, saying all the nine witnesses called by the prosecution were credible witnesses and found Mutazangira guilty of murder.

He, however, told Judge Mlacha that in his opinion, the second accused, Helieth Gerald, had no malice afore thought.

The second Court Assessor, Ms Editha Jasson, noted that evidence tendered by two Head Prefects-who testified as PW 4 and PW 6 was the truth because they witnessed the whole episode, adding that their evidence was supported by expert opinion tendered by a pathologist from Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza City, Dr Kahima Jackson.

Dr Jackson (58), who testified as PW 5, told Judge Mlacha that he conducted a second postmortem examination on the boy on August 30, last year. According to the pathologist, the body had multiple bruises that affected the peripheral nerve system and the central nervous system.

The Court Assessor found both Mutazangira and second accused- Helieth guilty of murder of the late Eradius.

The third Court Assessor, Ms Imelda Alexander, told Judge Mlacha that the nine prosecution witnesses had proved the guilt of the first accused, Mutazangira and found him guilty of the murder.

She also noted that the second accused, Helieth was also guilty of murder as she is the one who initiated the severe punishment by handing Eradius to Mutazangira, who was also the discipline master of the school.

"Your honour, Helieth did not make any effort to stop Mutazangira from punishing the pupil. Also, she did not make enough effort to satisfy herself that Eradius had stolen her wallet," she noted.

Judge Mlacha adjourned the case until March 6, this year when he will pass the judgment.