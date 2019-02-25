Tanzania: Kili Marathon Race Number Collection Starts in Dar

WITH one week to go to the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, the race number collection exercise starts today at Mlimani City.

A statement issued by the organisers in Dar es Salaam said the exercise is set to start at 1pm-7pm and will proceed tomorrow at the same time.

"The number collection is for those who preregistered and prepaid for Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42km and Tigo 21km and we will also have registration for the Grand Malt 5km Fun Run," said the statement, adding that the exercise will take place outside Grano Coffee shop next to Pizza Hut.

The organisers called on those who filled in their number collection points as Mlimani City to turn up and collect their race numbers to avoid last minute rush in Moshi.

"We thank Mlimani City for partnering with us in this initiative and providing us with a venue for the third time running. This is a central and convenient place for participants to turn up," said the organisers.

Mlimani City General Manager Pastors Mrosso said they were all set to host the exercise and were pleased to partner with Kilimanjaro Marathon for the third year running, which to them is a big event and they believe many people will go to the mall to collect their race numbers and register for the 5km Fun Run and also get the chance to shop around the mall and use different facilities available.

"We are delighted to be part of the Kilimanjaro Marathon here in Dar es Salaam and we look forward to even more collaborations," he said. After Dar es Salaam, the exercise will move to Arusha on Monday and Tuesday between 14:00 and 20:00 at the Kibo Palace Hotel and there will be registration for fun run on a cash only basis.

In Moshi, race number collection will happen on Wednesday (10:00 - 17:00) and Thursday (10:00 - 20:00) at Keys Hotel, where runners who pre-entered for the full and half marathon, and fun run will collect their numbers and there will be registration for the fun run as well.

"We will also allocate March 1st (10:00 - 17:00) and March 2nd (9:00 - 12:00) for outstanding race number collection only for full marathon, half marathon and fun run for pre-entered only. There will be no registration at all during these two days and none on a race day (Sunday March 3rd )," said the organisers adding that they will not be responsible for those who will travel to Moshi after the numbers are all sold because participants had ample time to preregister and pre-pay.