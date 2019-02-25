South Africa: Disgruntled Youth Look to the DA for Solutions

analysis

It is not usual in South African politics to think of young people as a significant part of the Democratic Alliance; it is customary to believe that the youth flocks to either the Economic Freedom Fighters or the ANC Youth League. However, if the DA's manifesto launch is any indication, young people are finding relevance in the DA's message of change.

In the early hours of Saturday, 23 February, Victor Makeke, a 24-year-old unemployed man from Roosenekal in Limpopo, woke and headed to the manifesto launch of the Democratic Alliance at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. By 2am Makeke was waiting outside his shack where a taxi collected him and friends who live nearby and dropped them at a petrol station where they waited for a bus.

Accompanied by 60 others, some old, but mostly young people, they boarded the bus organised by a DA ward councillor in the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality. It has only been a month since Makeke joined the DA and he is hopeful about the change that the party promises it will bring. In the bus, people sang the whole way, shouting the praises of DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his vision of "One South Africa...