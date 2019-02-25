23 February 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Rain Kills Four in Luanda

Luanda — Four people died following the rain that hit the country's capital, Luanda, since Thursday 9pm until dawn Friday, according to a provisional balance.

The source also quoted one temporary bridge as having collapsed as the result of the flood that also destroyed hundreds of houses.

The Two deaths occurred in the Rasta neighborhood, Kilamba Kiaxi municipality, and the two others in Boavista, in Luanda's Ingombota district, when the residences collapsed.

Speaking to the press, the director of Luanda Government Office of Technical and Infrastructure Service (GPL), Osvaldo do Amaral, said that the work on the drainage ditch, that links the collapsed bridge, has been paralyzed.

Earlier February, the rain destroyed 711 homes, in addition to schools, medical centers, but no victims have reported.

With more than six million inhabitants, Luanda province comprises municipality of Luanda, Cazenga, Cacuaco, Viana, Belas, Icolo e Bengo e Quiçama.

