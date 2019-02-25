South Africa: 'Warning Signs' in Store to Indicate What's in Your Food

analysis

The food industry often conceals the unhealthy products in its processed foods - even manipulating science to fool consumers. Now the government is planning to introduce warning signs on food to help us to navigate what we are eating.

For years, I've eaten All Bran Flakes for breakfast believing that my choice was healthy, but I recently learnt that this cereal is classified as high being in sugar and salt, according to World Health Organisation dietary guidelines - not what I expected given the bland taste and its extensive marketing as a healthy option.

Worldwide, people are eating more and more processed food and drinks - and cereal, polony, two-minute noodles, yoghurt and fizzy drinks are some of South Africa's favourites.

It's convenient, accessible and often cheaper than healthier options - and there are massive marketing campaigns to get us to believe that we need this food.

But almost all "junk" food relies on high sugar, salt and saturated fat, processed with chemicals, to make it palatable and long-lasting. These are precisely the ingredients that are driving obesity and, with it, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, strokes and cancer. Yet most of us are unaware of what is really in our...