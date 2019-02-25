South Africa: 2019 Elections - DA Launch Event a Mixed Bag of Promises, Confetti and Noise

analysis

They came for jobs, but in the heat, many didn't stay inside Johannesburg's Rand Stadium to hear Mmusi Maimane promising one South Africa for all. The DA's manifesto launch on Saturday at Johannesburg's Rand Stadium was a mixed bag of realistic promises, confetti, and noise.

The 59-year-old Maria from Mabopane -- about 90km north of Johannesburg -- had a long day at the DA's manifesto launch on Saturday.

"We left in the buses early," said the mother-of-four and grandmother, who earns some money from providing daycare services. She is also a DA volunteer and organiser, and sat, stoic and determined, through the rally programme.

"I want to see a better life for all," she said, "and the DA will do it for all. It was hot, yes, but that's not a problem. What we want is a better life."

Maria was also concerned about corruption.

"VBS ate our money, and I hear my house may be repossessed. It's the ANC's fault. The ANC made a lot of mistakes." She is also worried about the unemployed youngsters who sit around smoking nyaope. The DA, she said, did something by coming to the community to help with skills training.

Abraham, 31, from...